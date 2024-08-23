Chief Legal Officer Nathaniel Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage (PSA, Financial) on August 23, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,814 shares of the company.

Public Storage (PSA, Financial) specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of self-storage facilities. The company is one of the largest owners and operators of self-storage facilities in the United States.

Over the past year, Nathaniel Vitan has sold a total of 1,465 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Public Storage shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Public Storage were trading at $339.95, giving the company a market cap of $59.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.11, which is above both the industry median of 16.74 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $331.69, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. This suggests that Public Storage is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

