On August 26, 2024, Grace Skaugen, Director at PJT Partners Inc (PJT, Financial), executed a sale of 2,015 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company.

PJT Partners Inc (PJT, Financial) is a global advisory-focused investment bank. The firm offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at PJT Partners Inc (PJT, Financial) reveals a pattern of 6 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sells over the past year.

Shares of PJT Partners Inc were priced at $124.86 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $2.95 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.34, which is above both the industry median of 18 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for PJT Partners Inc is $76.58 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.63.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Director Grace Skaugen marks a notable insider move, as detailed in the SEC filings, and reflects the ongoing insider selling trend at PJT Partners Inc over the past year.

