Full Year 2024 BHP Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Mike Henry - BHP Group Ltd - Chief Executive Office, Executive Director



Hello, and thank you for joining us to hear about BHP's results for the 2024 financial year. I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer Vandita Pant, the company performed well again this year, operationally and financially, we delivered reliable operational performance, achieving a number of records. However, tragically, a colleague was fatally injured on the job in January, and this is a heavy reminder of the imperative to continue our relentless efforts to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries from BHP.



Our strong underlying operational and financial performance is enabled by our simple clear strategy and the discipline with which we executed. This includes our differentiated portfolio of the best assets in the most attractive commodities as well as our approaches to operational excellence and capital allocation.



Our portfolio is focused on large long-life assets in commodities that are set to benefit from the megatrends playing out around us, a growing population, increasingly urbanized seeking higher