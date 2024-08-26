Aug 26, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT
Mike Henry - BHP Group Ltd - Chief Executive Office, Executive Director
Hello, and thank you for joining us to hear about BHP's results for the 2024 financial year. I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer Vandita Pant, the company performed well again this year, operationally and financially, we delivered reliable operational performance, achieving a number of records. However, tragically, a colleague was fatally injured on the job in January, and this is a heavy reminder of the imperative to continue our relentless efforts to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries from BHP.
Our strong underlying operational and financial performance is enabled by our simple clear strategy and the discipline with which we executed. This includes our differentiated portfolio of the best assets in the most attractive commodities as well as our approaches to operational excellence and capital allocation.
Our portfolio is focused on large long-life assets in commodities that are set to benefit from the megatrends playing out around us, a growing population, increasingly urbanized seeking higher
Full Year 2024 BHP Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 26, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...