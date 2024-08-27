Full Year 2024 PeopleIn Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 12:15AM GMT

Ross Thompson - PeopleIn Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to PeopleIn's financial year '24 results presentation. And I'm joined by PeopleIn's CFO, Adam Leake.



After record highs in FY23, we've responded swiftly to difficult economic conditions by focusing on sales, operational efficiencies, and ensuring a clear, client-centric approach to service delivery. Whilst this year's result isn't where we want it to be, positively, our revenues have remained stable and our performance is above our major industry peers, which shows that we have the team, sales culture, and sector diversity to compete and win.



We've reduced overheads and costs to ensure the business is fighting fit going into financial year 25. Our on-hire margins have improved steadily throughout the year, which is pleasing. Our systems transformation initiative, Program UNITE, will successfully finalize before Christmas, and we're already benefiting from operational efficiencies, improved AI functionality, and data analytics, all of which are enabling us to win more work.



