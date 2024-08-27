Full Year 2024 Lovisa Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Victor Herrero - Lovisa Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to dial in.



On the call today you have our CFO, Chris Lauder; and myself, Victor Herrero, CEO. As you are aware, this morning, we published our full-year results to the ASX, and we would like to talk you through them.



I will now do a page turn through the highlights of the presentation and we are happy to take any questions at the end.



If we turn to page 4, we will talk through some of the highlights of the year. I am pleased today to present another solid result for the financial year 2024, which is again evidence of the strength of the team, the product, and the potential of the business.



Our store rollout continues through the year. We opened 128 new stores in the period, taking the store network to 900 stores at year end. This allowed us to deliver a strong growth in total sales of 17.1%, which was achieved despite comparable store sales being down 2% on last year.



Recently, we were able to open further seven new