Full Year 2024 Cleanspace Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Bruce Rathie - Cleanspace Holdings Ltd - Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the CleanSpace Holdings investor call regarding its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2024. My name is Bruce Rathie, and I am Chairman of CleanSpace Holdings, and I'm joined this morning by Mr. Graham McLean, the CEO of the company. We also have Ms. Bree Greeff, the company CFO, joining us for the call.



I will say a few words of introduction regarding the results, then hand to Graham, who will take you through the presentation, providing detailed information and perspectives on the company's performance during the 2024 financial year just concluded.



Financial year 2024 has proved to be a transformational year. We foreshadowed mid-July that annual sales grew by 30% as against PCP. And today, we have announced that the stronger revenue has translated into materially improved annual EBITDA numbers. And most importantly, Q4 EBITDA turned positive for the first time in a long time.



This much improved financial performance is driven by a