Full Year 2024 Chrysos Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Dirk Treasure - Chrysos Corporation Limited - Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, and good morning, shareholders. Thank you all for joining us today for our full-year FY24 results presentation. As usual, I'm joined by our CFO, Brett Coventry. Brett, and I will give an overview of the operational and financial results for the year. Slide 3 please, operator.



Brett Coventry - Chrysos Corporation Limited - Chief Financial Officer



Thanks, Dirk, and good morning. Our agenda for this morning is firstly our financial year '24 results highlights, followed by a PhotonAssay overview, which recaps some of the details here for those who are new to Chrysos. Next, to our financial year '24 summary and then moving forward to our FY25 guidance. Following this, we will open the floor for some questions. Also in the back of the release today, you will see some of our Chrysos notes and slides we previously published for some more detail of some of the background information.



Dirk Treasure - Chrysos Corporation Limited - Managing