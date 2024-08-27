Aug 27, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Garry Crole - Sequoia Financial Group Ltd - Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer



Very pleased to be here today to presenting our results, and I'm joined by Lizzie Tan, our CFO, COO, who will discuss more about some of the financial performance questions.



The past financial year has been a very challenging one for the business. We experienced significant distraction and disruption in the second half, which was impacted our operating momentum. And yes, definitely the unrest that we that the two four nine day notice caused certainly caused a number of our staff and a number of our advisers and serious concerns. And it really did take away management's time to bring back the confidence and to EM, it did add additional costs to maintain operations. And I'm really grateful for the support of Serco shareholders and all of them and we've listened to the feedback, and I hope you see a positive difference in respect to delivery of the results and the presentations today. And much of that has come from your feedback, our focus is firmly on growing the business, increasing returns to shareholders and