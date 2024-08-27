Full Year 2024 Lark Distilling Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Peter Kopanidis - Lark Distilling Co Ltd - Investor Relations



We have opportunities for business to ask questions today. Shareholders will be able to participate and ask questions at the appropriate time whilst meeting is in progress. We may experience some time lag and this may cause some delays in your text, questions, or comments coming to our attention. (Event Instructions) Your questions will be addressed at the appropriate time with that, I'll now hand over to Sash.



Good morning, Sash.



Satya Sharma - Lark Distilling Co Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for our FY24 results presentation. Joining me today is our CFO, Iain Short and you've already heard from Peter in Investor Relations. At the conclusion of our presentation today, Ian and I will take your questions submitted through the webinar platform.



Moving to slide 2 -- sorry, bear with us. Lark will be a leader in New World Whisky. Our ambition is to make Lark leader in New World Whisky. You've heard this from me before, and it won't