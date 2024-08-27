Q2 2024 Reach Subsea ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Jostein Alendal - Reach Subsea ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning. Welcome to our webcast and presentation of the report for the second quarter and half year of 2024 for Reach Subsea ASA. The report and this presentation were released earlier this morning, and I am Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea. And with me is CFO, Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen. I will first take you through some of the highlights and technical achievements during the quarter and so far this year and plus give you an insight on -- in our long-term strategy regarding remote operations and robotics, and Birgitte will go through the financials in more details in a bit.



Some technical information, please feel free to submit your questions through the webcast player, and we will provide answers during our Q&A session shortly after the presentation.



So far, our results shows that we are delivering on our strategy and achieving our goals. And therefore, it is a great pleasure for Birgitte and me on behalf of our entire team to present this report to you.



So let's start with a quick look at the key