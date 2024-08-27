Q2 2024 NNIT A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Par Fors - NNIT A/S-President - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Management



Thank you, Rasmus. And good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining this webcast. My name is Par Fors, and I'm the CEO of NNIT. With me today at our new headquarters at [Weidekampsgade], I have our CFO, Carsten Ringius. And together, we will present the results for the second quarter, which we released yesterday afternoon.



Please turn to slide 2. I will walk through the key business highlights, including regional performances. After that part, Carsten will go through the group results, including our financial outlook for the full year. Before heading to the next slide, please pay attention to the disclaimers in the bottom of this slide.



Let's turn to slide 3. We are now one year into the first strategic