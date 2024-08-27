Aug 27, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Lin Zhang - ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd - Director of Investor Relations and Capital Market



to attend this 2024 interim results call of ZhongAn Online. I am the Director of the Investor Relations and Capital Markets. My name is Lin. [Furthermore] allow me to introduce the management, the General Manager of ZhongAn and CEO, Jiang Xing. Mr. Li Gaofeng, the Chief Investor Officer and Chief Financial Officer; the Vice General Manager and Board of the -- Secretary of the Board, Mr. Wang Min; and also Wayne Xu, the President of International of ZhongAn. Now please give the floor to Mr. Jiang Xing.



Xing Jiang - ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, Executive Director



All right. So good afternoon, dear investors and management. I am Jiang Xing, the General Manager of ZhongAn Online. I would like to welcome everybody who attend the 2024 interim results conference of ZhongAn Online. And also, I'm appreciating your continuous attention and support to ZhongAn.



2024 is the beginning of a new decade of