Q4 2024 Hain Celestial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Hain Celestial's fiscal fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Alexis Tessier with Investor Relations. Alexis, you may now begin.



Alexis Tessier - Hain Celestial Group Inc - Investor Relations



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for a review of our fourth quarter results. I am joined this morning by Wendy Davidson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lee Boyce, our Chief Financial Officer.



Slide 2 shows our forward-looking statements disclaimer. As you are aware, during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance. These statements are based on our current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.



Please refer to our