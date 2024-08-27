Q2 2024 Gaotu Techedu Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

welcome to the Gaotu Techedu second quarter 2024 earnings conference call.



Catherine Chen - Gaotu Techedu Inc - Head, Investor Relations



Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining Gaotu's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call.



Gaotu's earnings release for the quarter was distributed earlier and is available on the company's IR website at ir.gaotu.cn, as well as through PR newswire services.



Joining the call with me tonight from Gaotu senior management is Mr. Larry Chen, Gaotu's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Shannon Shen, Gaotu's Chief Financial Officer. Larry will first provide the business highlights for the quarter, and then afterwards, Shannon will discuss our financial performance