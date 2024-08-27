Q4 2024 Lifecore Biomedical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Lifecore Biomedical Q4 and full-year 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Stephanie Diaz, Investor Relations. Stephanie, please go ahead.



Stephanie Diaz - Vida Strategic Partners - Investor Relations



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Lifecore Biomedical fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 earnings results. Hosting the call today from the company are Paul Josephs, President and CEO; and John Morberg, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin today, we'd like to remind everyone of the Safe Harbor statement. Certain statements made in the course of this conference call contain forward looking statements. It is important to note that the company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.



Additional information concerning risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking