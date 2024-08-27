Q2 2024 Citi Trends Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Nitza McKee - Citi Trends, Inc - Senior Associate, ICR



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Citi Trends' second quarter 2024 earnings call. On our call today is Interim Chief Executive Officer, Ken Seipel; and Chief Financial Officer, Heather Plutino.



You should be aware that prepared remarks today made during this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of