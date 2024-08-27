Q4 2024 Scansource Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Mary Gentry - Scansource Inc - Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Our call will include prepared remarks from Mike Baur, our Chair and CEO; and Steve Jones, our Chief Financial Officer. We will review our operating results for the quarter and the year and then take your questions. We posted an earnings infographic that accompanies our comments and webcast in the Investor Relations section of our website.



As you know, certain statements in our press release, infographic and on this call are forward-looking statements and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include the factors identified