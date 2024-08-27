Q2 2024 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 08:45PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Nordstrom second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll turn the call over to Jamie Duies, Head of Investor Relations for Nordstrom. Jamie?
James Duies - Nordstrom Inc - Head, Investor Relations
Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. Before we begin, I want to mention that we'll be referring to slides, which can be viewed in the Investor Relations section on nordstrom.com. Our discussion may include forward-looking statements, so please refer to the slide with our Safe Harbor language.
Participating in today's call are Erik Nordstrom, Chief Executive Officer; Pete Nordstrom, President; and Cathy Smith, Chief Financial Officer, who will provide a business update and discuss the company's second-quarter performance.
Please note that when discussing our results and outlook, we will be referring to them on an adjusted basis for EBIT, EBIT margin, and earnings per share. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable
Aug 27, 2024 / 08:45PM GMT
