Q2 2025 Semtech Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Lin - Semtech Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



Thank you, operator. Good day, everyone and welcome. I'm pleased to be joined today by Hong Hou, President and Chief Executive Officer. Today after market close, we released our unaudited results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which are posted along with an earnings call presentation to our investor website at investors.semtech.com.



Today's call will include various remarks about future expectations, plans, and prospects which comprise forward-looking statements. Please refer to today's press release and see slide 2 of the earnings presentation for information on risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those made on this call. Unless otherwise