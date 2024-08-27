Aug 27, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to Semtech Corporation's second quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mark Lin, Executive Vice President and CFO.
Thank you, Mark, you may begin.
Mark Lin - Semtech Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
Thank you, operator. Good day, everyone and welcome. I'm pleased to be joined today by Hong Hou, President and Chief Executive Officer. Today after market close, we released our unaudited results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which are posted along with an earnings call presentation to our investor website at investors.semtech.com.
Today's call will include various remarks about future expectations, plans, and prospects which comprise forward-looking statements. Please refer to today's press release and see slide 2 of the earnings presentation for information on risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those made on this call. Unless otherwise
Q2 2025 Semtech Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 27, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
