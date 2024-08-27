Aug 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Precinct Properties 2020 Full Year Results Call. All participants are in a listen only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question and if you wish to ask a question, you'll need to press the star key followed by the number one on your telephone keypad.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Scott Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer. Please go.



Scott Pritchard - Precinct Properties New Zealand Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Harmony, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2024 annual result briefing for Precinct Properties. I'm joined today by George Crawford, Precinct's Deputy Chief Executive, and Richard Hilder, Precinct's Chief Financial Officer.



The agenda for today's call is outlined on page 2 of the presentation. I'll shortly provide an overview of the highlights of the results before covering off the major themes and reviewing Precinct's strategic progress. I'll then hand over to Richard, who will detail the financial result before, George provides