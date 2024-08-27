Full Year 2024 Perseus Mining Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Jeffrey Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Ltd - Acting Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director



Thanks, Nathan. Welcome to Perseus Mining's webinar to discuss the company's results for the financial year ending June 30, 2024. I'm joined on this call by Lee-Anne de Bruin, our CFO. We'll be presenting to you today. But before passing to Lee-Anne, let me first provide some context to the reports that have been filed with the ASX and the TSX and which Lee-Anne will speak in just a moment.



Now, as you're aware, in late July, Perseus published its June '24 quarter report that documented the results for the fiscal '24 year from our three operating mines and two development sites, all of which are located throughout the African continent. And summary, these results