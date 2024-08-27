On August 27, 2024, William Wagner, Director at Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM, Financial), executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,719 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc.

Akamai Technologies Inc, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a global content delivery network, cybersecurity, and cloud service company, providing web and Internet security services. Akamai's solutions are designed to help enterprises provide secure, high-performing user experiences on any device, anywhere.

Over the past year, William Wagner has sold a total of 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 28 sells and only 1 buy over the last year.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of Akamai Technologies Inc were priced at $100.73, resulting in a market cap of approximately $15.35 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.08, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 25.785 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Akamai Technologies Inc is considered modestly undervalued. The GF Value of $112.38 compared to the current price of $100.73 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

