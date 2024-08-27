Full Year 2024 City Chic Collective Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Philip Ryan - City Chic Collective Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. I'm Phil Ryan, the CEO of City Chic Collective. I'm joined today by Peter McClelland, our CFO, and James Plummer, who will be taking the role of Interim CFO from October 18 as we've separately announced today.



I'll run through the presentation starting with the business and strategic update, and then a brief look at the FY24 financials, and then moving on to our outlook.



Looking at slide 3. We had strong positive momentum through the second half of FY24 and have taken the necessary steps to get the business back to profitability in FY25. This slide shows the four key takeaways. We outperformed the pro forma underlying EBITDA forecast for FY24 that we gave in mid-June by 10%, driven by margin improvements showing the success of our strategy. In FY24, we have completed the business transformation.



This includes a City Chic brand and product refresh, a