Release Date: August 27, 2024

Positive Points

Peoplein Ltd (ASX:PPE, Financial) maintained stable revenues at $1.17 billion, only a 1% decrease from FY23.

The company has improved on-hire margins steadily throughout the year.

Efficiency programs resulted in a cost reduction of $7.8 million in FY24.

Strong cash conversion in the second half at 105% of EBITDA.

Peoplein Ltd (ASX:PPE) has a resilient balance sheet, operating well within covenant and risk levels.

Negative Points

Normalized EBITDA decreased by 39.5% to $37 million, impacted by lower permanent recruitment revenue.

Total billed hours were 2.3% lower at 21.5 million hours.

Permanent placement revenue was down $14 million from FY23.

The company paused full-year dividends to strengthen the balance sheet.

Economic conditions are expected to remain challenging for at least the next six months, impacting business confidence and recruitment activities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us a sense of whether the working capital position has normalized post-balance state? How should we be thinking about operating cash over EBITDA conversion?

A: The second half was very good, returning to normal after timing differences in the first half. We should consistently target an 85% to 90% cash conversion across both halves.

Q: Regarding the cost reductions achieved during the second half, how much of that will stick into FY25 and be incremental to earnings?

A: The program has been highly successful, taking out $7 million this year. Most of that, except for $1 million due to additional commissions and sales-based incentives, will stick into the new year.

Q: Where are we in the recruitment cycle, especially given the ongoing challenges in permanent recruitment?

A: We expect the next six months to continue to be challenging due to low business confidence. Until we see a pickup in business confidence, permanent recruitment and higher-margin areas will remain tough.

Q: Does the tough market translate to stabilizing or seeing incremental drops in demand across the business?

A: Conditions are tough, but there is an element of stability. We are taking appropriate actions on sales and cost efficiencies to manage the business for the current economic conditions.

Q: What is driving the improvement in professional services margins in the second half?

A: The improvement is due to better activity in finance and executive areas, cost reductions, and good performance in the permanent side, particularly in the last quarter.

