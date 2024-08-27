Tuya Inc (TUYA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Revenue Growth and First-Time Operational Profit

Tuya Inc (TUYA) reports a 28.6% year-over-year revenue increase and achieves non-GAAP operational profitability for the first time.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $73.3 million, up 28.6% year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP Operational Profit Margin: 10%, first-time achievement.
  • IoT PaaS Revenue: $54.3 million, up 32% year-over-year.
  • Home Appliances Growth: 65% year-over-year.
  • Lighting and Electrical Growth: 30% year-over-year.
  • Smart Solutions Revenue: $9.4 million, up 44.2% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin of IoT PaaS: 47.6%, improved by 3 percentage points year-over-year.
  • Regional Revenue Contribution: Europe (one-third), Asia Pacific (one-third), Latin America (10-15%).
  • Number of Customers: Approximately 3,000, slight decrease year-over-year.
  • Per Capita Revenue Increase: 53% year-over-year.
  • Per Capita Gross Profit Increase: 57% year-over-year.
  • 12-Month DBNER: 127%, sequential rebound for three quarters.
  • SaaS and Other Revenue: $9.6 million, stable quarter.
  • Overall Gross Margin for SaaS and Others: 71%.
  • Non-GAAP Total Operating Expenses: $27.8 million, down 15.6% year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP Net Profit: $20.8 million, new quarterly record.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Exceeded $10 million.
  • Net Cash: Over $1 billion by the end of the second quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 27, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Tuya Inc (TUYA, Financial) achieved a robust year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 29% in Q2 2024.
  • The company recorded its first quarterly non-GAAP operational profit with a margin of around 10%.
  • IoT PaaS business experienced a year-over-year growth of approximately 32%, driven by industrial recovery and increased demand in Asia.
  • Revenue from smart solutions grew by approximately 44% year-over-year, maintaining a gross margin of nearly 27%.
  • Tuya Inc (TUYA) has a strong financial position with over $1 billion in net cash and positive operating cash flow for five consecutive quarters.

Negative Points

  • The number of customers served in Q2 2024 decreased slightly compared to the same period last year.
  • There is a potential slowdown in momentum for household appliances exports, which could impact future growth.
  • The company faces challenges in providing accurate year-over-year growth numbers for Q3 due to high base comparisons from 2023.
  • GAAP operating profit or loss and net profit may experience quarterly fluctuations due to non-operational factors such as share-based compensation expenses.
  • The company’s future profitability and dividend distribution are subject to market volatility and interest rate changes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the future demand outlook given the high base starting from the second half of last year? Can the almost 30% growth in the first half be sustained in the second half?
A: (Yi Yang, Co-Founder, COO, Director) The macroeconomic environment has stabilized after a recovery in the first half of this year. We observed robust growth in household appliances and smart lighting. Despite a slight slowdown in July, the industry remains positive. Tuya's strategy involves leveraging its comprehensive capabilities across diverse customer needs, industries, and geographical regions. We remain optimistic about continuing year-on-year growth in our core business in the second half of this year.

Q: What is the forward-looking operating profitability and long-term view of cash dividends?
A: (Yao Liu, CFO) Achieving profitability is about the business model and strategic direction. We aim to expand our revenue scale to make profit figures more meaningful. Our business model allows additional gross profit to translate directly into profit under effective cost control. We will maintain rigorous cost control while modestly increasing market and sales investments as needed. (Yi Yang, Co-Founder, COO, Director) The special dividend of approximately $33 million corresponds to Tuya's non-GAAP net profit for the first half of this year. We prioritize performance first and aim to build a long-term and sustainable shareholder return model.

Q: Could you share progress on GenAI, including key AI functions, customer feedback, and monetization?
A: (Yi Yang, Co-Founder, COO, Director) We are developing several smart devices based on GenAI technology, such as smart watches, rings, AI headphones, and smart speakers. These products aim to provide a more personalized and intelligent user experience. We plan to launch smart speaker products with GenAI capability in Q4. Monetization approaches include integrating GenAI capabilities into products for customers and developers or including GenAI capability as an additional feature within our products.

Q: What are the key financial results and growth strategies for Tuya in the second quarter of 2024?
A: (Yao Liu, CFO) Our total revenue reached $73.3 million, up 28.6% year-over-year. We achieved non-GAAP operational profitability for the first time with a profit margin of 10%. IoT PaaS revenue was $54.3 million, up 32% year-over-year. We saw robust demand growth across all product categories, with home appliances experiencing the highest growth. Our smart solutions segment recorded revenue of $9.4 million, up 44.2% year-over-year. We continue to focus on delivering high-value products and maintaining a stable gross margin.

Q: How does Tuya plan to balance growth with profitability moving forward?
A: (Yao Liu, CFO) We will continue to balance growth with profitability by expanding our revenue scale and maintaining rigorous cost control. Our business model allows additional gross profit to translate directly into profit under effective cost control. We aim to maintain a similar level of non-GAAP quarterly operating margins as in Q2 while ensuring capital protection and securing supplementary financial gains.

Q: What are the key factors contributing to Tuya's strong financial and operational performance in the second quarter of 2024?
A: (Yao Liu, CFO) Strong revenue growth, enhanced efficiency, a stable gross margin, and excellent control over expenses and costs contributed to our first-ever non-GAAP operational profitability. Our gross profit has seen considerable growth alongside revenue, and our cost control measures have been effective. We continue to prioritize the protection of our capital while maximizing fund supplements.

Q: What are Tuya's strategies for customer acquisition and market expansion?
A: (Yi Yang, Co-Founder, COO, Director) Tuya operates a cubic model, covering diverse customer needs, industries, and geographical regions. We offer PaaS products, smart device solutions, and SaaS software products to meet various customer requirements. Our global presence and comprehensive capabilities provide a solid foundation for tackling regional challenges and seizing opportunities. We continue to expand our customer base and enhance customer loyalty through high-value integrated intelligent solutions.

Q: How does Tuya plan to leverage GenAI technology to enhance its product offerings and customer experience?
A: (Yi Yang, Co-Founder, COO, Director) We are actively developing smart devices with GenAI technology to provide a more personalized and intelligent user experience. Products like smart watches, rings, AI headphones, and smart speakers will integrate large model capabilities. We plan to launch smart speaker products with GenAI capability in Q4 and gradually introduce AI capabilities into our PaaS offerings for developers. These enhancements will create better customer engagement and user experience.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.