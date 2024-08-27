Lark Distilling Co Ltd (ASX:LRK) (Q4 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Seizing Opportunities

Despite a dip in net sales, strategic partnerships and a strong balance sheet position Lark Distilling Co Ltd (ASX:LRK) for future growth.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales Revenue: $14 million, down $3.1 million against FY23.
  • Gross Margin: 68%, slightly down from FY23.
  • Operating EBITDA Loss: $2.8 million.
  • Cash at Bank: $2.4 million as of June 30, projected to increase to approximately $27 million post-placement.
  • Undrawn Committed Bank Facility: $15 million available until January 2028.
  • Whisky Bank: 2.5 million liters, up slightly.
  • Global Travel Retail Sales: $1.1 million in FY24.
  • Direct Export Sales: $0.9 million in half two of FY24.
  • Equity Raise: Overall raise of $25 million.
  • Marketing Investment: Increased from 18% to 21% of net sales year-on-year.
  • Inventory: Total inventory recorded at cost of $64 million, up $2.2 million or 3.6% versus June 23.
  • Net Cash Outflows from Operating Activities: Improved by $1.2 million for FY24.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 27, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Lark Distilling Co Ltd (ASX:LRK, Financial) has established distribution agreements in key Asian markets, including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, which is expected to drive future growth.
  • The company has secured a strategic partnership with Seppeltsfield Wines, ensuring access to premium oak barrels for whisky maturation, which is a significant competitive advantage.
  • Lark Distilling Co Ltd (ASX:LRK) has a strong balance sheet with a pro forma cash balance of approximately $27 million post-equity raise, providing financial flexibility.
  • The company has received multiple awards for its whisky, including gold medals at the Global Spirits Master's competition and category wins at the World Whisky Awards, enhancing its brand reputation.
  • Lark Distilling Co Ltd (ASX:LRK) has a clear strategic plan to become a leader in New World Whisky, with a focus on building long-term brand value, international sales momentum, and cash and capital discipline.

Negative Points

  • Net sales revenue for FY24 was $14 million, down $3.1 million from FY23, primarily due to a slowdown in the Chinese indirect export channel and lower sales of older limited releases.
  • The company reported an operating EBITDA loss of $2.8 million for FY24, indicating ongoing financial challenges.
  • Gross margins decreased slightly to 68% from FY23, impacted by product and channel mix.
  • Domestic consumer sentiment remains cautious, which could continue to pressure sales in the Australian market.
  • The transition to a new domestic distribution partner, Spirits Platform, may result in lower gross margins due to the inclusion of distribution margins in the selling price.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk through the Asia distribution strategy? How will you invest in each market? And what are the key success drivers in building brand momentum as you see them?
A: The Asia distribution strategy aligns with our general distribution strategy, focusing on using distributors with strong portfolios. Initially, we aim to build awareness and distribution, making our product available for sale and then activating those distribution points to build momentum. Success drivers include creating hooks for consumers to explore New World Whisky and leveraging distributor partners to drive growth in each market.

Q: North America and North Asia have been mentioned as export markets. Can you please speak to plans to enter these markets?
A: North America and North Asia are key whisky consumption hotspots and are firmly in our plans. We aim to enter these markets with the right formats, propositions, and brand identity post-restage. We are currently in discussions with distributors and hope to enter these markets quickly after the restage.

Q: Any comments on domestic consumer sentiment and demand? Is this continued to come under pressure?
A: While Lark is resilient, it is not immune to general consumer sentiment. We have a strong brand with a loyal base and are optimistic about growth through our new distribution model with Spirits platform, which will expand our footprint and put our product in front of more consumers.

Q: Can you speak to how defensible the Tasmanian Peated profile is? How difficult is it for competitors to access Tasmanian Peated?
A: Other distilleries produce some Peated whisky, but mostly from Scottish peated malt. Lark has a unique mining license for peat, making it challenging for competitors to scale. Additionally, our peat smoking system and access to premium barrels through partnerships like Seppeltsfield contribute to our competitive advantage.

Q: What are the expectations for possible sale proceeds from the Bothwell site?
A: We have appointed an agent to explore the sale of the Bothwell site. It is a unique asset, making it difficult to put a firm figure on its value. We will ensure we make the best decision for our assets through this process.

Q: How should we think about channel fill in the coming quarters?
A: As we enter new markets, we will initially sell into distributors to ensure they have enough stock. We are at an early stage of understanding demand signals in new markets. In mature markets like Australia and Global Travel Retail, predictions are easier. We expect chunks of selling in export markets and replenishments in Australia.

Q: Are insurance policies in place to protect the inventory, which makes up a large component of the balance sheet?
A: Yes, we have appropriate insurance coverage in place. Additionally, we have multiple controls and processes to protect our inventory, including spreading it across different sites in Tasmania and conducting regular audits to ensure it meets future growth requirements.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.