Chrysos Corp Ltd (ASX:C79) (Q4 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Stellar Revenue Growth and Global Expansion

Chrysos Corp Ltd (ASX:C79) reports a 69% revenue increase and significant global market penetration in FY24.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $45.4 million, a 69% increase year on year.
  • EBITDA: $9 million, a 156% increase over FY23.
  • EBITDA Margin: Improved to 20% from 14% in FY23.
  • Cash on Hand: $61 million.
  • Undrawn Banking Facility: $95 million with Commonwealth Bank.
  • PhotonAssay Units Deployed: 29 units, up from 20 at the start of the year.
  • Revenue Outside Australia: 55% of total revenue, up from 33% in the previous year.
  • Revenue Growth in EMEA: 211% increase.
  • Revenue Growth in Americas: 203% increase.
  • Minimum Monthly Assay Payment (MMAP) Revenue: $39.5 million, an 85% increase.
  • FY25 Revenue Guidance: $60 million to $70 million.
  • FY25 EBITDA Guidance: $9 million to $19 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 27, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Chrysos Corp Ltd (ASX:C79, Financial) reported a substantial revenue increase of 69% year on year, reaching $45.4 million.
  • EBITDA surged by 156% over FY23 to $9 million, with an improved EBITDA conversion rate of 20%, up from 14% in FY23.
  • The company has a strong financial position with $61 million cash on hand and an undrawn $95 million banking facility.
  • Chrysos Corp Ltd (ASX:C79) successfully deployed 29 PhotonAssay units, up from 20 at the start of the financial year, and signed four new contracts post year-end.
  • The company is expanding its global footprint, with significant growth in the EMEA region (211%) and the Americas (203%).

Negative Points

  • Despite the revenue growth, the global gold industry remains in a relatively slow environment with low exploration spend, impacting overall market conditions.
  • The company experienced some misses regarding deployments during the year, indicating potential operational challenges.
  • There are concerns about slow collections from certain regions, although the company has high-quality counterparties.
  • The industry is still bouncing along the bottom of the cycle, with no significant uptick in exploration spend observed yet.
  • The company faces high capital expenditure for PhotonAssay units, which requires careful financial management to align with revenue generation.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more context on the potential for expansion with SGS and their positioning in the market?
A: SGS is the largest provider of on-site laboratories in the gold space globally. Our growing relationship with SGS, evidenced by recently signed contracts, is excellent for PhotonAssay adoption. Having the world's biggest laboratory company advocating for our technology helps de-risk adoption by both small and large gold miners. (Dirk Treasure, CEO)

Q: Regarding the MMAP (Minimum Monthly Assay Payment), are the new contracts signed at similar levels to existing ones?
A: Yes, all our contracts adhere to the same metrics and economics, including a locked-in MMAP and the opportunity for additional assay charges. They are consistent with the other deals in our pipeline. (Dirk Treasure, CEO)

Q: How should we think about the deployment cadence and the weighting across the year?
A: Our goal is to align deployment cadence with manufacturing capacity, which is around 20 units per year. The four contracts signed post-period are intended for deployment within this financial year, indicating a positive deployment cadence. (Dirk Treasure, CEO)

Q: What are you seeing in terms of end-market dynamics and pipeline activity?
A: The industry is becoming more interesting, with the gold price attracting attention, which we expect to translate into increased exploration spend. Although we haven't seen a significant uptick in exploration spend yet, we are well-poised for when the industry turns. (Dirk Treasure, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial results and future guidance?
A: For FY25, we are guiding revenue between $60 million to $70 million, indicating approximately 45% growth at the midpoint. EBITDA guidance is between $9 million to $19 million. Our strategy of clustering units in key mining regions helps control unit costs and drive EBITDA margins. (Dirk Treasure, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.