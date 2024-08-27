Release Date: August 27, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd (FRA:1ZO, Financial) achieved a total premium income of RMB15.23 billion in the first half of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 5.4%.

The company maintained a market share of over 20% in the finance matter P&C insurance sector, holding the first position.

The technology export revenue increased by RMB55.5 million year-on-year to RMB4.24 billion, driven by the expansion of new clients in various sectors.

ZA Bank, the company's Hong Kong Digital Bank, achieved a net income of HKD255 million in the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 45.9%.

The company's solvency remains ample with a comprehensive solvency adequacy ratio of 224% at the end of the first half of the year.

Negative Points

The consumer finance ecosystem saw a decrease in insurance service revenue by 1.7% year-on-year due to a challenging macroeconomic and industrial environment.

The combined ratio for the consumer finance ecosystem increased by 8.4 percentage points year-on-year, indicating higher costs and lower profitability.

The overall growth rate of total premium income slowed down in the first half of the year due to strategic adjustments and external macroeconomic factors.

The combined loss ratio for the automotive ecosystem increased by 7.6 percentage points year-on-year, primarily due to increased travel in the first half of the year.

The company faces pressure from the interest rate environment, which could impact net spreads and overall profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What were the reasons for the overall revenue decrease in the first half of the year, and how do you plan to allocate resources moving forward?

A: The revenue decrease was primarily due to the challenging macroeconomic environment. We plan to actively adjust our resource allocation, focusing on fixed income investments and enhancing our yield. We will also increase our allocation to segments with higher dividends to align with long-term economic development.

Q: Can you explain the discrepancy between the decrease in health insurance premiums and the increase in service revenue?

A: The health insurance sector saw a decrease in premiums due to strategic adjustments, but service revenue increased due to product innovations and expanded coverage. We introduced new offerings and value-added services, which contributed to the revenue growth.

Q: What are the future growth opportunities for ZhongAn's insurance products?

A: We see significant growth potential in auto insurance, digital lifestyle ecosystems, and health insurance. We plan to leverage technology to innovate and expand our product offerings, particularly in areas like pet insurance and medium to high-end health insurance.

Q: How do you plan to maintain profitability in the credit insurance sector given the current macroeconomic pressures?

A: We have been shrinking our credit insurance business and focusing on stringent risk control. We aim to maintain profitability by serving existing customers and optimizing our risk parameters.

Q: What is the impact of the interest rate cycle on ZhongAn's financial performance, particularly for ZA Bank?

A: The interest rate cycle impacts our net spread and investment yield. However, we expect increased demand for loans and higher investment yields in bonds. We are also focusing on non-net interest income to mitigate the impact.

Q: Can you elaborate on the growth and future plans for ZhongAn's technology segment?

A: The technology segment saw rapid growth, particularly in domestic technology exports. We are confident in its long-term growth and profitability. We plan to increase the percentage of high-margin products and leverage new technologies to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Q: What were the reasons for the slowdown in total premium growth in the first half of the year, and what is the future guidance?

A: The slowdown was due to strategic adjustments in the consumer finance and health insurance sectors. We aim to focus on user experience and sustainable development, expecting a rebound in premium growth in the second half of the year.

Q: How do you plan to manage the upcoming US bond repayments?

A: We have a stable cash flow and sufficient solvency ratio. We are actively preparing for the repayments and considering refinancing options based on the external environment.

