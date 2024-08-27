Reach Subsea ASA (FRA:4RS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Growth

Revenue and profit surge, innovative technology advancements, and strategic expansions mark a robust quarter for Reach Subsea ASA (FRA:4RS).

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: NOK623 million in 2Q 2024, compared to NOK607 million in 2Q 2023 (excluding one-off ROV sale effect).
  • Year-to-Date Revenue: Almost NOK1.2 billion, up from NOK870 million in the first six months of 2023.
  • EBIT: NOK121 million in 2Q 2024, slightly above NOK118 million in 2Q 2023 (excluding one-off ROV sale effect).
  • Year-to-Date EBIT: NOK150 million, compared to NOK110 million in the first six months of 2023 (excluding one-off ROV sale effect).
  • Pretax Profit: NOK111 million in 2Q 2024, compared to NOK81 million in 2Q 2023 (excluding one-off ROV sale effect).
  • Year-to-Date Pretax Profit: NOK102 million, compared to NOK86 million in the first six months of 2023.
  • Cash Position: NOK315 million.
  • Dividend: NOK0.36 per share in 2Q 2024, double from last year.
  • Revenue Growth: Increased by more than 163% over the last two years (excluding one-off ROV sale effect).
  • Geographical Revenue Distribution: 78% from Europe, including Norway, in 2Q 2024, compared to 49% last year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 27, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strong financial performance with revenue of NOK 623 million in Q2, up from NOK 607 million last year, excluding one-off effects.
  • Successful sea launch and technology qualification contract with Equinor for Reach Remote.
  • Increased vessel capacity through long-term charters, including the extension of Havila Subsea and addition of Offshore Surveyor.
  • Significant growth in order backlog and outstanding tender value, more than doubling compared to last year.
  • Continued innovation in technology, including the launch of the Reach Dragonet gradiometer system and advancements in remote operations.

Negative Points

  • Deep Cygnus was out of service for almost 90% of the quarter, impacting potential revenue by NOK 60-120 million.
  • Increased interest expenses related to IFRS 16 charter commitment debt and unrealized currency loss.
  • Slight delay in the Reach Remote project, with vessels slightly behind the original plan.
  • High dependency on the oil and gas sector, with 69% of Q2 revenue coming from this segment.
  • Potential challenges in maintaining balance between long-term contracts and spot market opportunities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you please explain the margins of the solutions and data divisions in more detail?
A: The margins in both the solutions and data divisions are quite similar because they operate in the same market area with the same suppliers and clients. Therefore, there are no significant margin differences between the two segments. - Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen, CFO

Q: With your deep insight into every tender and market of the world, how has the outlook for the next three to five years changed in your view since going into 2024?
A: The market outlook has improved significantly. We are transitioning from a downturn over the past eight years to an upturn for the coming years. There is a big imbalance between supply and demand due to a lack of investments and recruitment in our industry. We expect to see some market upturn, although we are not yet into crazy pricing. - Jostein Alendal, CEO

Q: What would the turnover have been if Deep Cygnus had not been 90% out of service this quarter?
A: One such vessel typically generates between NOK30 million and NOK50 million each month. Therefore, the increased turnover would have been somewhere between NOK60 million and NOK120 million if Deep Cygnus had been operational. - Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen, CFO

Q: How do you plan to work through the growing backlog? Are these services that generate higher turnover for the same ship deployment?
A: Our backlog is increasingly dominated by services rather than vessel-only revenue. This shift means higher-margin projects and exciting opportunities around the world, leading to a higher-margin backlog compared to last year. - Jostein Alendal, CEO

Q: Could you give an indication of the revenue impact of the DRIX units? Are the margins in line with the rest of Reach?
A: The DRIX units are smaller vessels, but they are very efficient tools for data deliveries, which have the same margin as other projects. Overall, the DRIX units contribute positively to our margins. - Jostein Alendal, CEO

Q: Can you please clarify how much cash outlay remains on the Reach Remote post the Q2 report? And how much cash outlay remains on the vessel upgrades?
A: Most of the financing for Reach Remote will be bank financing, following an equity-first principle. Detailed information can be found in Note 13 of the report. - Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen, CFO

Q: Do you see additional need for capacity, or are you happy with the current setup?
A: We are always looking into expansions, both in traditional services and the robotic world. We will take it step by step, but there is a good market for us to expand. - Jostein Alendal, CEO

Q: How do you see the upcoming winter season compared to previous years?
A: The upcoming winter season looks promising due to our increased global presence and the general market activity. We expect a good winter season and beyond. - Jostein Alendal, CEO

Q: Can you elaborate on the options for further expansion of the Reach Remote fleet? What are your plans?
A: We plan to scale up the Reach Remote fleet once the first two units are operational. We aim to have a fleet of Reach Remotes in the near future, with delivery times and other factors to be considered. - Jostein Alendal, CEO

Q: Do you have any long-term contracts in your portfolio, or is it possible to add some?
A: We maintain a balance between long-term and short-term jobs. While we have a couple of vessels occupied for the next year, we prefer not to lock up all our capacity for too long. - Jostein Alendal, CEO

Q: How do you see competition pressure as other companies share ambitious targets in the market where you operate? How do you differentiate from competition?
A: Competition is good as it drives us to be better. We strive to be the best and differentiate ourselves through our expertise and innovative solutions. - Jostein Alendal, CEO

Q: Are there any unmanned vessel yard stays scheduled for the second half of 2024?
A: Yes, Viking Reach will go into the yard in September, and there might be shorter docking periods for Taurus and Northern Maria. Taurus is finishing its docking soon. - Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen, CFO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.