ANTA Sports Products Ltd (ANPDF) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Brand Growth Amid Market Challenges

ANTA Sports Products Ltd (ANPDF) reports robust sales growth for major brands and outlines strategic plans for the second half of 2024.

25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Flat trend at CNY 25.7 billion.
  • Advertising Expenses: Growth of 0.8% to 21.8% of revenue.
  • Operating Profit Margin: Raised in the first half, with some pressure expected in the second half.
  • Profit Margin: Strong, with a 17% growth in revenue excluding the impact from Emma's spots listings.
  • Cash Position: Sufficient cash with positive operations.
  • Share Buyback Plan: Up to HKD 100 million over the next 18 months.
  • ANTA Brand Sales: CNY 16.8 billion, with 77% growth.
  • FILA Brand Sales: CNY 13.6 billion, with 70% growth.
  • KOLON Sport Growth: More than 50% growth.
Release Date: August 27, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • ANTA Sports Products Ltd (ANPDF, Financial) achieved double-digit growth for its major brands and over 40% growth for other brands.
  • The company outperformed expectations in the first half, particularly in revenue and operating profit.
  • ANTA Sports Products Ltd (ANPDF) has sufficient cash reserves and plans to execute a buyback of up to HKD 100 million in the next 18 months.
  • The FILA brand showed strong performance with CNY 13.6 billion in total sales and a 70% growth rate.
  • The company maintains a high operating margin for its outdoor brands, exceeding 30%.

Negative Points

  • There are challenges in the KIDS market and some operational difficulties in the FUSION segment.
  • The company faces pressure on operating margins in the second half of the year.
  • Tier four franchisee shops have been underperforming due to price-sensitive customers.
  • The FILA brand has been affected by downward trends in consumption, requiring operational adjustments.
  • The overall basketball business has been declining, impacting the company's performance in this segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the revenue and expense expectations for ANTA Sports' main brands in the second half of the year?
A: We aim to achieve double-digit growth for ANTA, despite some challenges in July and August. For FILA, we have made downward adjustments due to the broader economic environment. We are confident in achieving our targets, especially with strong online performance and brand building efforts.

Q: What are the plans for shop openings, particularly for KOLON Sport?
A: We are cautious about opening new shops, focusing on winter offerings and ensuring good locations. We plan to open more shops when the right opportunities arise, particularly in shopping malls with high foot traffic.

Q: What are the company's strategies for the second half, especially in light of the challenging environment?
A: We will maintain our competitiveness and pursue high-quality growth. We aim to expand our market share without sacrificing profitability or inventory management. Our strategies remain focused on enhancing operations and optimizing management.

Q: What is the outlook for government subsidies in the second half?
A: We have not received any news about changes in government subsidy arrangements. We expect subsidies to remain stable, especially as we contribute significantly to local economies.

Q: What are the expectations for operating margins for different brands?
A: Operating margins for our outdoor brands are more than 30%, which is very high. For high-end brands, we target 25% to 30% growth. We believe these levels are sustainable and comparable to global industry standards.

Q: What are the plans for discounts and advertising expenses in the second half?
A: We will maintain stable pricing for ANTA brands and manage discounts dynamically for FILA products. Advertising expenses will increase in the second half, focusing on sponsorships and online platforms.

Q: What is the breakdown of growth for FILA, FUSION, and KIDS segments?
A: FILA and footwear have more than 20% growth, while KIDS is affected by birth rates and changing fashion trends. Adjustments in product offerings will take time to show results.

Q: What are the expansion plans for channels in the second half?
A: We are cautious about opening new shops, especially for FUSION and KIDS. We will make dynamic adjustments based on market conditions and focus on high-potential locations.

Q: What is the cash flow situation, and how does it compare to previous periods?
A: Operating cash flow has slightly decreased compared to last year, which was an exceptional period. We are focusing on maintaining a stable cash flow situation.

Q: What are the expected operating margins for ANTA and FILA for the full year?
A: We expect operating margins to be more than 20% for ANTA and more than 25% for FILA, consistent with our earlier announcements.

