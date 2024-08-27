Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Earnings and Revenue Growth Amid Elevated Credit Costs

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) reports solid financial performance with notable gains in Canadian and International Banking, despite challenges in credit costs and expenses.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted Earnings: $2.2 billion or $1.63 per share.
  • Revenue Growth: Up 5% year over year.
  • Net Interest Income: Up 6% year over year.
  • Non-Interest Income: Up 4% year over year.
  • Productivity Ratios: Improved by 210 basis points in international and 130 basis points in Canadian retail businesses year-to-date.
  • Credit Costs: Approximately $1.1 billion, PCL ratio of 55 basis points.
  • Canadian Banking Earnings: $1.1 billion, up 6% year over year.
  • Global Wealth Management Earnings: $415 million, up 11% year over year.
  • Global Banking and Markets Earnings: $418 million.
  • International Banking Earnings: $674 million, up 6% year over year.
  • Return on Equity: 11.3%.
  • Return on Tangible Common Equity: 13.7%.
  • Net Interest Margin: Expanded 4 basis points year over year.
  • Expenses: Up 5% year over year.
  • CET1 Capital Ratio: 13.3%, up 10 basis points quarter over quarter.
  • Canadian Banking Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: Improved to 120% from 129% in Q3 2023.
  • Global Wealth Management AUM: Increased 10% year over year to $364 billion.
  • International Banking Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: Improved to 126% from 135% in the prior year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 27, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS, Financial) reported adjusted earnings of $2.2 billion or $1.63 per share in Q3, demonstrating solid top-line revenue growth.
  • Canadian Banking business delivered $1.1 billion of earnings in the quarter, up 6%, with pre-tax, pre-provision earnings growing 11% year over year.
  • Global Wealth Management contributed $415 million this quarter, driven by strong performance in Canadian wealth business and double-digit growth from international wealth.
  • The bank's CET1 capital ratio increased to 13.3%, reflecting a strong balance sheet with improved liquidity metrics.
  • The investment in KeyCorp is expected to add greater than $0.25 to EPS in the first full year of ownership and approximately 45 basis points to Scotiabank's return on equity.

Negative Points

  • Credit costs are at the high end of the previously communicated range due to sustained higher rates impacting retail portfolios.
  • Net interest margin was down 3 basis points quarter over quarter, driven by lower margins in International Banking and Canadian Banking.
  • Expenses grew 5% year over year, driven by higher personnel costs from inflationary adjustments and technology-related costs.
  • International Banking PCLs were $589 million, translating to a PCL ratio of 139 basis points, indicating elevated credit costs.
  • Colombia continues to lose money, reflecting the challenging market environment and the need for ongoing expense management and strategic repositioning.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an outlook on net interest margins (NIM) given the expected rate cuts from the Bank of Canada?
A: Rajagopal Viswanathan, CFO: We expect modest NIM improvement in Q4 and more significant benefits in 2025 as rate cuts take full effect. The Canadian Banking NIM may decline slightly due to lower deposit margins, but asset repricing will help in the latter part of 2025. International Banking NIM should remain around current levels.

Q: Can you update us on the strategic priorities, particularly around improving the deposit franchise in Canada and the focus on the US market?
A: Scott Thomson, CEO: We've added over $28 billion in deposits in Canada, improving our loan-to-deposit ratio. We're seeing growth in day-to-day banking balances and primary client relationships. Travis Machen, CEO of Global Banking and Markets, added that the US market offers great opportunities, especially in fee-based businesses.

Q: What is the outlook for loan loss ratios in the International segment?
A: Philip Thomas, Chief Risk Officer: We are encouraged by stable delinquency rates and flat net write-offs in International Banking. We expect loan loss ratios to remain around current levels in Q4.

Q: How should we think about balance sheet growth for International Banking in 2025?
A: Francisco Aristeguieta, Group Head of International Banking: 2025 will be a transitional year with a focus on client primacy and balanced relationships. We expect a flattish balance sheet as we continue client de-selection and refocus our portfolio.

Q: Is there potential for performing allowance releases in Canadian retail PCLs if macroeconomic forecasts improve?
A: Philip Thomas, Chief Risk Officer: We are encouraged by the resilience of the Canadian consumer and stable delinquency rates. While one quarter is not a trend, we see stability in these portfolios moving forward.

Q: Can you provide more details on the KeyCorp investment and its strategic value?
A: Scott Thomson, CEO: The KeyCorp investment is financially attractive and offers long-term optionality. It allows us to dip our toe in the US market with low risk and cost, while focusing on our North American corridor strategy.

Q: What is the status of client de-selection in International Banking, and are there more revenue pressures ahead?
A: Francisco Aristeguieta, Group Head of International Banking: We are on track with client de-selection and focusing on profitability and returns. While we are not done, we are making progress and expect sustainable revenue growth.

Q: Has Scotia crossed an inflection point in domestic P&C, particularly in the mortgage business?
A: Aris Bogdaneris, Group Head of Canadian Banking: We have seen sequential mortgage growth and strong retention rates. We are focused on value over volume and expect continued growth into Q4.

Q: Can you provide an update on the plans for Colombia, given its continued losses?
A: Francisco Aristeguieta, Group Head of International Banking: Colombia remains a challenging market. We are focused on improving efficiency and performance, and will redeploy assets if necessary.

Q: What proportion of your business and government loan book is on the watch list?
A: Philip Thomas, Chief Risk Officer: We have very little on the watch list, mostly on the commercial side. We are disciplined and conservative in our approach, with no major concerns on the corporate side.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.