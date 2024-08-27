POSaBIT Systems Corp (POSAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Positive Adjusted EBITDA

POSaBIT Systems Corp (POSAF) reports a 13% revenue increase and achieves positive Adjusted EBITDA for the first time in Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $4.3 million in Q2 2024, up 13% from $3.8 million in the prior quarter.
  • Adjusted Revenue: $5 million in Q2 2024, up from $4.6 million in the prior quarter.
  • Gross Margin: $2.2 million or 51% of revenue in Q2 2024, compared to $1.5 million or 39% of revenue in the prior quarter.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin: $3 million or 59% of adjusted revenue in Q2 2024, compared to $2.3 million or 50% of adjusted revenue in the prior quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $97,000 profit in Q2 2024, compared to a loss of $684,000 in the prior quarter.
  • Operating Expenses: $2.8 million in Q2 2024, down from $6 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Administrative Expenses: $2 million in Q2 2024, primarily driven by people costs of $1.7 million.
  • Net Loss: $454,000 in Q2 2024, compared to $1.5 million in Q2 2023 and $1.9 million in Q1 2024.
  • Cash on Hand: $1.1 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $900,000 as of March 30, 2024.
  • Debt Balance: $4.5 million, consisting of an SBA loan and a five-year term loan payable in 2028.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 27, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • POSaBIT Systems Corp (POSAF, Financial) achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA for the first time, with nearly $100,000 in profit.
  • The company reported positive free cash flow, adding $200,000 to its cash reserves.
  • Revenue increased by 13% quarter-over-quarter, with payments revenue up by 24%.
  • Gross margin percentage reached a historic high of 59%, reflecting effective cost control and increased revenue.
  • The launch of new products, such as the POSaBIT Pay application and an e-commerce platform, shows promising adoption and potential for future growth.

Negative Points

  • Despite the positive financial metrics, POSaBIT Systems Corp (POSAF) reported a net loss of $454,000 for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Gross revenue decreased year-over-year due to a change in the processing method, which eliminated merchant fees.
  • Operating expenses remain high at $2.8 million, although they have decreased from the previous year.
  • The company has a debt balance of $4.5 million, which includes an SBA loan and a five-year term loan.
  • The stock price remains low, and the company has not considered a stock buyback due to limited cash reserves.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you speak a little bit about the results of the share consolidation that was described as part of the annual shareholder meeting and in the information circular?
A: We had something on the ballot which would allow us to do a reverse stock split to create more visibility and attract more investor attention. This could also be useful if we aim to uplift to a bigger exchange like the TSX or in case of a potential merger. Nothing is planned currently, but we wanted to have it as an available tool for the next 12 months.

Q: Why does the company feel it's not important to be updating the market and investors outside of adjusted earnings calls?
A: It's not that we don't think it's important. We've been very focused on our business, executing and getting our position back to where it is today. We will communicate more as we have more product releases, but our primary focus has been on getting back on track.

Q: Has the board considered a stock buyback? And why have insiders not bought more stock when the price is so low?
A: We are not considering a stock buyback as it doesn't make financial sense given our current cash reserves. Regarding insider purchases, blackout periods and material events often restrict us from buying. Insiders already own about 40% of the company, so we are very invested in its future.

Q: Your investor presentation on the website is quite old. When can we expect an updated version?
A: We apologize for that. An updated version of our investor deck will be available on the website within the next seven days.

Q: The cannabis market and POSaBIT's stock have been hit hard over the last 12 months. What can you say to investors to instill confidence in the company for the next year, and why is the stock price so low?
A: The entire market, especially cannabis, has been hit hard. However, we are seeing more money coming into the sector. Our focus is on execution, growing our gross margin dollars, staying profitable, and putting more cash in the bank. We believe that if we execute well, good things will happen to the company and the stock.

Q: How do I think about the trajectory of the growth of the business going forward?
A: We saw nice growth between Q1 and Q2, especially in our payments business. Our point of sale (POS) growth has been excellent, and we expect this to continue. As our POS base grows, our payments business will follow. Additionally, our new menu platform will create a new source of revenue.

Q: How do I think about the penetration within the base of the 500+ stores you have of anything that you monetize through recurring revenue and payment penetration into that base?
A: About 50% of our POS customers use our payments. This percentage is higher outside of Washington. We aim to grow both the percentage of recurring revenue and the percentage of POS merchants using our payments, which will have a significant impact on revenue and customer relationships.

Q: Last year, your guidance was for $12-14 million gross profit. You've now returned to this run rate level, but the stock is at $0.09 versus $0.60-$0.70 last year. How do you make sense of this?
A: We signaled improvements in Q1 and are now showing those results. The hope is that through these results, people will see that we are turning things around. The stock price is certainly depressed in our view.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.