Release Date: August 27, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Electromed Inc (ELMD, Financial) reported record revenue for the third consecutive quarter, with Q4 revenue reaching $14.8 million, a 9% year-over-year growth.

Annual revenue for fiscal year 2024 was $54.7 million, marking a 14% increase from fiscal year 2023.

Operating income for both the quarter and the full fiscal year were records, at $2.3 million and $6.6 million, respectively.

The company successfully reduced its overall inventory to below $4 million for the first time, improving working capital and service rates.

Electromed Inc (ELMD) expanded its sales team and regional manager team, with plans to increase the US sales team to 57 reps by the end of fiscal year 2025.

Negative Points

The expiration of the CMS waiver posed a headwind, impacting revenue growth.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by $2.9 million or 9.2% from the previous year.

Payroll and compensation-related expenses rose by 14%, driven by increased share-based compensation and higher average number of personnel.

Travel, meals, and entertainment expenses increased by 11.8%, attributed to a higher number of direct sales representatives and increased travel costs.

R&D expenses decreased by 28.4%, which could indicate reduced investment in new product development.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the key levers driving operating leverage as Electromed heads into fiscal 2025?

A: James Cunniff, President and CEO, highlighted that the company benefited from reduced supply chain challenges and distribution costs. Additionally, Electromed has achieved greater efficiency in its reimbursement team, reducing the need for proportional increases in staff as sales reps are added.

Q: How might the drug being developed by Insmed to treat bronchiectasis affect Electromed?

A: James Cunniff noted that while the drug focuses on inflammation, it does not address infection or mucus removal, which are critical for bronchiectasis patients. Therefore, it is seen as part of the care continuum rather than a replacement for Electromed's SmartVest.

Q: Can you reflect on your first year at Electromed and discuss the biggest opportunities for the next year?

A: James Cunniff expressed excitement about the cohesive and talented team at Electromed. He emphasized the successful introduction of SmartVest Clearway and the recruitment of high-caliber sales talent. The company aims to increase revenue per sales rep and continue leveraging its best-in-class product.

Q: Do you expect any major deviations in revenue trends for the next fiscal year?

A: Bradley Nagel, CFO, indicated that Electromed expects to continue driving double-digit growth on the top line and expanding operating leverage, consistent with past performance.

Q: What are the financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024?

A: James Cunniff reported record revenues of $14.8 million for Q4 and $54.7 million for the full year, representing 9% and 14% year-over-year growth, respectively. Operating income also reached record levels, with $2.3 million for Q4 and $6.6 million for the full year.

Q: How has Electromed managed its inventory and service levels?

A: James Cunniff mentioned that the company improved its finished goods inventory while lowering overall inventory, resulting in zero backorders as of June 30. This has enhanced working capital and service fulfillment rates.

Q: What are the growth initiatives for fiscal year 2025?

A: Electromed plans to expand its US sales team to 57 reps and has upgraded its sales incentive plan. The company is also investing in market development to raise awareness of bronchiectasis and improve prescriber loyalty through initiatives like SmartAdvantage and SmartNotes.

Q: What operational achievements did Electromed accomplish in fiscal year 2024?

A: James Cunniff highlighted the introduction of SmartVest Clearway into the hospital market, the launch of SmartAdvantage and SmartNotes, and the establishment of a web-based clinical research center. These initiatives aim to improve patient care and operational efficiency.

Q: How has Electromed's financial performance improved in fiscal year 2024?

A: Bradley Nagel reported a 62.7% increase in net income to $5.2 million, driven by strong revenue growth, diligent expense management, and increased interest income. The company ended the year with $16.1 million in cash and no debt.

Q: What recognition has Electromed received recently?

A: James Cunniff shared that Electromed was named one of the fastest-growing public companies in Minnesota by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, highlighting the company's operational execution and growth.

