Release Date: August 27, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

SentinelOne Inc (S, Financial) reported strong results, exceeding expectations on all key metrics including ARR, revenue, gross margin, and operating margin.

The company achieved its first-ever quarter of positive net income and earnings per share, marking a significant profitability milestone.

Revenue grew 33% year-over-year, and total ARR grew 32%, with net new ARR increasing 16% sequentially.

SentinelOne Inc (S) delivered a record high gross margin of 80%, with operating margin nearing breakeven.

Emerging solutions like Data, Purple AI, and Cloud outpaced overall company growth, with Purple AI adoption surpassing expectations and contributing to Q2 outperformance.

Negative Points

Despite strong performance, the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, which could impact future growth.

Sales cycles for new customer acquisitions can take 9 to 12 months, potentially delaying the realization of new business.

The competitive landscape remains intense, with significant pressure from both next-gen and legacy vendors.

The company is still navigating the complexities of transitioning away from kernel-level dependencies, which could pose risks.

There is uncertainty regarding the long-term impact of recent high-profile breaches and security failures on customer acquisition and retention.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you able to maintain the same level of efficacy with mitigating the risk of kernel access and fewer updates? How is that architectural strength translating to some of the pipeline conversations you're having?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: We embed AI models into the endpoint agent and have moved away from being kernel dependent for about five to seven years. This minimizes system instability. Our architecture does not require the same number of updates, which is beneficial for system stability. Customers appreciate the full control they have over deployment with SentinelOne, unlike other vendors.

Q: Can you provide more color around conversations you're having with customers and how the recent outage might impact your pipeline growth?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: Our pipeline is getting stronger, and customers are revisiting their security decisions. Some have already moved to SentinelOne, while others are in the process. Sales cycles take 9 to 12 months, so decisions will play out over time. We are seeing better pipeline retention, conversion rates, and win rates.

Q: Do you feel like the go-to-market engine has significantly improved, especially in light of the CRO transition?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: Absolutely. We have seen good evidence of improved execution in Q2. We are seeing better pipeline retention, conversion rates, and win rates. Our sales force DNA has been amplified, and we are now taking our entire platform to market.

Q: How should we be thinking about modeling net new ARR for this year? Is it fair to say that the outlook doesn't include much benefit from the CrowdStrike outage?

A: David Bernhardt, CFO: We successfully stabilized net new ARR growth in Q2 and outperformed our expectations. We expect better growth trends in the second half of the year, driven by improved execution and a strong pipeline. Our guidance isn't dependent on benefits from the CrowdStrike outage.

Q: Can you elaborate on the significance of the partnership with CISA and its potential implications for growth in the federal market?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: These partnerships unlock themselves gradually over years. Our ability to deliver and secure private clouds and on-premise environments is unique and aligns well with federal requirements. These partnerships will unlock more market share and success for us in the years to come.

Q: Any thoughts on redirecting go-to-market efforts in light of the recent CrowdStrike outage? Has your approach to marketing changed?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: We are focused on acquiring new customers and have a strong partner ecosystem. We are not devising specific takeout programs but are educating customers on the differences in architecture. We are staying true to our North Star of resilience marketing and facts.

Q: Can you quantify the impact of the CrowdStrike outage on your new business over the last five to six weeks?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: There have been customers switching to us, but it's a work in progress. Customers need to test and ensure interoperability. We are encouraged by the conversations but are not pushing towards any specific timeline.

Q: Can you provide more color on the profile of new customers driving growth?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: Expansion remains healthy, and we continue to grow our business with existing customers. The focus is on new accounts, including net new lands on cloud and AI-SIEM products. We are expanding our customer base while developing cross-sell and upsell motions.

Q: What changes do you envision Microsoft might make to prevent future outages, and how might these impact SentinelOne?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: Microsoft has been trying to move away from broad-based kernel access for years. If they standardize the ability to monitor the system without kernel access, we would welcome it. However, this is a complex issue that may take years to resolve.

Q: Given the market opportunity, are you reevaluating the trade-offs between growth and profitability?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: We are committed to our guidance and balancing long-term growth potential with a responsible financial profile. We have honed in on a range for EBIT to preserve flexibility for potential investments that could drive growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.