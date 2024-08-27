Aug 27, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
Scott Wharton - Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
Great. Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call today. My name is Scott Wharton, and I am the Managing Director and CEO of Smartgroup. Joining me on the call today is Jason King, our Chief Financial Officer.
First, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which I'm speaking to you. The Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. As this event is broadcast nationally, I would also like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands on which you all join this call. I recognize their continuing connection to land, waters, and culture and pay my respects to their elders past and present.
And turning to Slide 3. Today, I'll start by providing some of the key highlights for the first half of 2024 and a recap of Smartgroup's investment proposition. I will then talk through the progress we have been making across our strategic priorities.
Jason will then take you through the first half performance in more detail. To
