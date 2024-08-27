Full Year 2024 Ecofibre Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Vanessa Wallace - Ecofibre Ltd - Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you very much and good morning, and thank you for joining us for this investor presentation for Ecofibre's 2024 financial results. As you know, 2024 has been a transition year for Ecofibre, transition in leadership, transition in financial discipline and commercial practices, which are both supporting continued improvement in the underlying performance of all operating divisions.



Our goal is to unlock the potential of our advanced manufacturing and technology businesses, which are delivering sustainable, high-quality solutions to our customers. These businesses operate in growing markets for sustainable polymers and natural materials, natural health care products, hemp seed genetics, and the development of cannabinoid based drugs that improve health outcomes and ensure quality of life.



We established a cash positive plan to transition us to a more sustainable business performance. As you will hear today, while challenges remain, we have a clear plan and we are making progress. We are addressing the