Full Year 2024 EML Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Ron Hynes - EML Payments Ltd - Managing Director & Group CEO



Thanks, Nick. Good morning, and welcome to EML financial results presentation for the 12 months ended 30 June 2024. I'm Ron Hynes, Managing Director and CEO, and I'm joined on this call by our CFO, James Georgeson. Let me start by saying I'm excited to be here for my first results call as EML's CEO. James and I look forward to talking taking you through our presentation, after which we'll be happy to take questions you may have.



This morning's presentation will commence with an overview of our full year '24 performance and some highlights from our re revitalization journey, which I'm pleased to report is underway and in fact, has delivered on many of the priorities set by the Board in April of 2023. James will then provide a detailed summary of our financial performance, including contributions from our three segments, our underlying overheads interest returns and cash flow.



I will then come back and outline our priorities and outlook for the current year, which will be a period of building and readying the business for