Release Date: August 27, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Ecofibre Ltd (EOFBF, Financial) reported a significant improvement in underlying EBITDA loss, reducing it from $13.2 million in FY23 to $5.9 million in FY24.

Both key business units, Ecofibre Advanced Technologies and Ananda Health, were EBITDA positive in the second half of the year.

The company achieved a substantial reduction in normalized operating costs, down $9 million from $32.9 million to $23.9 million.

Ecofibre Ltd (EOFBF) has broadened and augmented its leadership team, including the recent recruitment of a new CEO, Uli Tombuelt.

The company has a clear cash positive plan with four priorities: simplifying the business, lowering operating costs and debt, delivering ongoing revenue growth, and realizing value in EOF Bio.

Negative Points

Ecofibre Ltd (EOFBF) reported a total loss after tax of $40 million for the period, including impairments and one-off items totaling $23.4 million.

Revenue declined by $2.6 million from $30.6 million to $28 million, mainly due to weak trading in the US CBD market and weaker sales of turf yarn.

Progress on debt reduction has been slower than anticipated, with the sale and leaseback of two freehold properties not proceeding to completion.

The company faces significant challenges, including ongoing litigation brought by former employees and the need for a comprehensive debt restructuring plan.

Operating cash flows outflows during the year totaled $10.3 million, indicating ongoing cash flow challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of Ecofibre's financial performance for FY24?

A: Vanessa Wallace, Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board, stated that Ecofibre's underlying EBITDA loss for 2024 was $5.9 million, an improvement from a loss of $13.2 million in FY23. Trading performance improved in both key business units, Ecofibre Advanced Technologies and Ananda Health, which were EBITDA positive in the second half of the year. However, the company's total loss after tax for the period was $40 million, including impairments and one-off items totaling $23.4 million.

Q: What are the key priorities in Ecofibre's cash positive plan?

A: Vanessa Wallace outlined four priorities: simplifying the business by focusing on core operations, lowering operating costs and debt, delivering ongoing revenue growth in Ecofibre Advanced Technologies, and realizing value in EOF Bio. Significant progress has been made in cost reduction, but debt reduction has been slower than anticipated.

Q: How has the leadership transition impacted the company?

A: Vanessa Wallace emphasized that the leadership transition has been positive, with the recruitment of a new CEO, Uli Tombuelt, and the augmentation of the leadership team. The new team is fully aligned with the task ahead and focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders.

Q: What are the initial impressions of the new CEO, Uli Tombuelt?

A: Uli Tombuelt, CEO, expressed optimism about Ecofibre's potential, highlighting the company's strong team and innovative products. He emphasized the importance of teamwork and the opportunities for growth in niche markets. Tombuelt also acknowledged the significant challenges ahead but is confident in the company's cash positive plan.

Q: Can you elaborate on the financial results for Ecofibre's key business units?

A: Jonathan Brown, CFO, detailed that Ecofibre Advanced Technologies delivered a $400,000 profit in FY24, driven by cost reductions. Ananda Health reported an $800,000 loss for the year but achieved a normalized profit of $200,000 in the second half. Seed genetics revenue increased to $1 million, and the food business was sold in late March 2024.

Q: What steps are being taken to address the company's debt?

A: Jonathan Brown explained that Ecofibre is focused on restructuring its term loans to better match the size and operational requirements of the business. The company has extended the maturity of key repayments and is working with financial advisers to develop a comprehensive debt restructuring plan.

Q: How has the company's cash flow been managed?

A: Jonathan Brown reported that operating cash outflows totaled $10.3 million for the year, with an improvement from the first half to the second half. Investing cash flows were positive, driven by the sale of the food business and units in EOF Bio. Financing cash flows included proceeds from share issuances and unit sales in EOF Bio.

Q: What are the future growth opportunities for Ecofibre?

A: Uli Tombuelt highlighted opportunities in growing markets for sustainable polymers, natural materials, natural health care products, hemp seed genetics, and cannabinoid-based drugs. He emphasized the company's potential for innovation and growth in these niche markets.

Q: How is the company addressing the litigation brought by former employees?

A: Vanessa Wallace stated that Ecofibre has filed a motion to dismiss the litigation brought by former employees and is vigorously defending its position. The company does not see this action as a significant threat to future operations.

Q: What are the key milestones for FY25?

A: Vanessa Wallace mentioned that the company has identified key milestones in its cash positive plan and will provide updates on progress. The focus will be on delivering results and achieving sustainable business performance.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.