Full Year 2024 Meridian Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Neal Barclay - Meridian Energy Ltd - Chief Executive



(spoken in foreign language) Good morning, everyone. If you're new to Meridian's profit announcement, I'm Neal Barclay, Meridian's Chief Executive and I have with me our Chief Financial Officer, Mike Roan. We will talk through aspects of the financial results for the last year and will also provide perspective and context for the current market conditions.



On balance, we think the business performed strongly during FY24 across the board, and we knocked off several major milestones. The top of that list was the long term deals struck with the New Zealand Aluminum Smelters or NZAS.



The two standout features of the deal were firstly, the 20 year term. That has removed massive uncertainty for the sector and allowed us to reset both our dividend policy and renewable build program. And secondly, the demand response agreement. And we're seeing just now how valuable that has turned out to be.



We delivered the Harapaki wind farm on budget and on time. The wind farm is now fully operational and yearly one yields have been absolutely