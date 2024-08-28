Donaldson Co Inc Q4 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.90 Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses at $935 Million

Strong Performance Driven by Sales Growth and Margin Expansion

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $935 million for Q4, up 6.4% year-over-year, slightly below the analyst estimate of $942.85 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.90 for Q4, up 20% year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.89.
  • Full-Year Sales: $3.6 billion, up 4.5% year-over-year, meeting the analyst estimate of $3.593 billion.
  • Full-Year GAAP EPS: $3.38, up 16.6% year-over-year, aligning with the analyst estimate of $3.38.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 35.8% in Q4, up from 34.1% in the prior year, driven by select input cost deflation and higher sales leverage.
  • Shareholder Returns: Approximately $82 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in Q4, totaling $286 million for the full year.
  • Fiscal 2025 Guidance: Sales growth expected between 2% and 6%, with adjusted EPS projected to be between $3.56 and $3.72.
Article's Main Image

On August 28, 2024, Donaldson Co Inc (DCI, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 sales and earnings. Donaldson, a leading manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts, serves diverse markets including construction, mining, agriculture, truck, and industrial. The company operates through three segments: mobile solutions, industrial solutions, and life sciences.

1828742047675346944.png

Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Donaldson reported fourth quarter sales of $935 million, a 6.4% increase from the same period last year. GAAP earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.90, up 20.0%, while adjusted EPS stood at $0.94. For the full fiscal year, sales reached $3.6 billion, a 4.5% increase, with GAAP EPS of $3.38, up 16.6%, and adjusted EPS of $3.42.

The company returned approximately $286 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends over the fiscal year. Donaldson also announced plans to optimize its footprint to increase efficiency.

Segment Performance

In the Mobile Solutions segment, sales increased by 6.1%, driven by a 12.6% growth in Aftermarket sales. However, Off-Road and On-Road sales declined by 13.0% and 11.8%, respectively, due to weak agriculture markets and lower equipment production in China and the United States.

The Industrial Solutions segment saw a 3.9% increase in sales, bolstered by a 39.7% rise in Aerospace and Defense sales. However, Industrial Filtration Solutions (IFS) sales declined by 1.5% due to weaker dust collection demand in Europe and Power Generation project timing.

The Life Sciences segment experienced a robust 20.7% increase in sales, driven by volume growth in Disk Drive and Food and Beverage.

Financial Achievements

Donaldson's gross margin improved to 35.8%, up from 34.1% in the previous year, driven by select input cost deflation and leverage on higher sales. Adjusted gross margin was 36.2%, compared to 34.3% last year. Operating margin also saw an increase, reaching 15.6%, up from 13.7% in the previous year, with an adjusted operating margin of 16.3%.

Operating expenses as a percentage of sales improved to 20.2%, down from 20.4% last year. Adjusted operating expenses were 19.9%, compared to 20.0% in the previous year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change FY 2024 FY 2023 Change
Net Sales $935.4M $879.5M 6.4% $3,586.3M $3,430.8M 4.5%
Gross Profit $334.8M $300.1M 11.6% $1,274.4M $1,160.6M 9.8%
Operating Income $146.2M $120.5M 21.4% $544.1M $480.2M 13.3%
Net Earnings $109.7M $91.9M 19.4% $414.0M $358.8M 15.4%
EPS (Diluted) $0.90 $0.75 20.0% $3.38 $2.90 16.6%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Donaldson's total assets increased to $2.91 billion from $2.77 billion in the previous year. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $232.7 million, up from $187.1 million. Total liabilities stood at $1.43 billion, slightly down from $1.45 billion last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $492.5 million, compared to $544.5 million in the previous year. Capital expenditures were $85.6 million, down from $118.5 million, while net cash used in investing activities was $86.9 million, compared to $327.3 million last year.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Donaldson expects full-year fiscal 2025 sales growth of 2% to 6% and adjusted EPS of $3.56 to $3.72. The company forecasts operating margin to be between 15.3% and 15.9%, driven by sustained gross margin performance.

“In the fourth quarter, we delivered an all-time high level of profitability through solid sales and robust margin expansion while continuing to invest for the future, capping off a record year for Donaldson,” said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full here) from Donaldson Co Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.