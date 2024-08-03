Foot Locker Inc (FL) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats at $1.896 Billion, GAAP EPS Misses at -$0.13

Foot Locker Inc (FL) released its 8-K filing on August 28, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,896 million, slightly above analyst estimates of $1,888.32 million.
  • GAAP EPS: Loss of $0.13 per share, below analyst estimates of -$0.08 per share.
  • Comparable Sales: Increased by 2.6%, indicating a positive trend in same-store performance.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded by 50 basis points year-over-year, reflecting improved profitability.
  • Inventory: Decreased by 10.0% year-over-year, showing effective inventory management.
  • Store Count: Opened 5 new stores and closed 31 stores during the quarter, with a total of 2,464 stores in operation.
  • Cash and Debt: Ended the quarter with $291 million in cash and cash equivalents, and total debt of $445 million.
Article's Main Image

Foot Locker Inc operates thousands of retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It also has a presence in the Middle East. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Foot Locker's merchandise comes from only a few suppliers, with Nike providing the majority. Its portfolio of brands includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. The company has omnichannel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It has three operating segments: North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Performance and Challenges

Foot Locker Inc (FL, Financial) reported a loss of $0.13 per share for Q2 2024, missing the analyst estimate of -$0.08. However, the company achieved a revenue of $1,896 million, surpassing the estimated $1,888.32 million. The company returned to topline growth with total sales up 1.9% and comparable sales up 2.6%. Despite these positive sales trends, the company faced challenges, including a gross margin expansion of only 50 basis points year-over-year and a decrease in inventory by 10.0% year-over-year.

1828757269035249664.png

Financial Achievements

Foot Locker Inc (FL, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in Q2 2024. The company reported a gross margin expansion of 50 basis points year-over-year, indicating improved profitability. Additionally, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 Non-GAAP EPS outlook, showcasing confidence in its strategic initiatives. The company also made significant progress in streamlining its international operations and optimizing its corporate office footprint.

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Sales $1,896 million $1,861 million
Cost of Sales $1,373 million $1,357 million
SG&A Expenses $476 million $442 million
Net (Loss) Income $(12) million $(5) million
Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share $(0.13) $(0.05)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of August 3, 2024, Foot Locker Inc (FL, Financial) reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $291 million, with total debt amounting to $445 million. Merchandise inventories were $1.6 billion, a 10.0% decrease year-over-year. The company opened 5 new stores and closed 31 stores during the quarter, while also remodeling or relocating 14 stores and refreshing 67 stores to current design standards.

Strategic Updates

Foot Locker Inc (FL, Financial) announced several strategic updates as part of its Lace Up Plan. The company is closing its stores and e-commerce operations in South Korea, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. Additionally, it signed agreements with Fourlis Holdings Société Anonyme (Fourlis Group) to transfer store and e-commerce operations in Greece and store operations in Romania. The company also plans to relocate its headquarters to St. Petersburg, Florida, in 2025 and will open a Global Technology Services (GTS) Hub in Dallas, Texas, in September.

Reaffirming 2024 Non-GAAP EPS Outlook

Foot Locker Inc (FL, Financial) reaffirmed its full-year 2024 Non-GAAP EPS outlook, projecting Non-GAAP EPS between $1.50 and $1.70. The company expects a sales change of -1.0% to +1.0% and a comparable sales change of +1.0% to +3.0%. The company also anticipates a gross margin of 29.5% to 29.7% and an SG&A rate of 24.1% to 24.3%.

Mary Dillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The Lace Up Plan is working, as evidenced by our return to positive total and comparable sales growth as well as gross margin expansion in the second quarter. Our top line trends strengthened as we moved through the quarter, including a solid start to Back-to-School. We were also particularly pleased to deliver stabilization in our Champs Sports banner."

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Foot Locker Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.