Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Q2 2024 Earnings: Adjusted EPS of $0.37 Beats Estimates, Net Sales of $1.526 Billion Misses Expectations

Net Sales of $1.5 Billion, Adjusted EPS of $0.37

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $1.526 billion, fell short of estimates of $1.543 billion, representing a 2.1% decrease year-over-year.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share (EPS): $0.68, a significant increase from $0.43 in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (EPS): $0.37, surpassing the guidance provided by the company.
  • Net Income: $152 million, up from $99 million in the prior year, driven by gains from sales of investments and tax benefits.
  • Operating Income: $183 million, slightly down from $188 million in the previous year.
  • Full-Year Guidance Update: Expected net sales to decline between 2% to 4%, with full-year EPS now projected between $3.37 and $3.57.
  • Share Repurchases: Increased full-year expected share repurchases to $400 million from the previous $300 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 28, 2024, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The specialty home fragrance and body care retailer reported net sales of $1.526 billion, a 2.1% decrease compared to the same period last year. Despite this, the company achieved an adjusted earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.37, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.35.

Company Overview

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial) operates under the Bath & Body Works, C.O. Bigelow, and White Barn brands. The company generates most of its business in North America, with just 5% of sales from international markets in fiscal 2023. For fiscal 2023, 74% of sales stemmed from the brick-and-mortar network, which includes more than 1,800 retail stores. Future growth is expected from store reformatting, digital and international channels, as well as adjacent category expansion.

Performance and Challenges

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial) reported net sales of $1.526 billion for the quarter ended August 3, 2024, compared to $1.559 billion for the same period in 2023. The company’s earnings per diluted share were $0.68, up from $0.43 in the prior year. However, on an adjusted basis, EPS was $0.37, down from $0.40 last year. The decline in sales and adjusted EPS highlights the challenges the company faces in a choppier macroeconomic environment.

1828762160193499136.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial) managed to improve its gross margins and execute on its Fuel for Growth initiatives. The company reported an operating income of $183 million, slightly down from $188 million last year, and a net income of $152 million, up from $99 million last year. These achievements are crucial for maintaining profitability and shareholder value in the highly competitive retail industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1.526 billion $1.559 billion
Gross Profit $626 million $622 million
Operating Income $183 million $188 million
Net Income $152 million $99 million
EPS (Diluted) $0.68 $0.43
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $0.37 $0.40

Commentary and Analysis

"We delivered net sales in line with our guidance range while adjusted earnings per diluted share exceeded our expectations, as we improved gross margins and executed on our Fuel for Growth initiatives," said Gina Boswell, CEO of Bath & Body Works.

The company’s ability to exceed adjusted EPS expectations despite a decline in net sales is a testament to its effective cost management and strategic initiatives. However, the decrease in sales and adjusted EPS compared to the previous year indicates ongoing challenges in the retail environment.

Updated Guidance

For fiscal 2024, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial) has updated its guidance, expecting net sales to decline between 2% and 4% compared to $7.429 billion in fiscal 2023. The company also increased its full-year expected share repurchases to $400 million from $300 million. Full-year adjusted EPS is now expected to be between $3.06 and $3.26, compared to $3.27 in fiscal 2023.

In conclusion, while Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial) faces challenges in a dynamic retail environment, its strategic initiatives and cost management have enabled it to exceed adjusted EPS expectations. Investors should monitor the company’s performance closely as it navigates the remainder of the fiscal year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bath & Body Works Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.