Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $0.15 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $1.54 Billion Falls Short

Impact of Cybersecurity Attack and Lower Sales in Key Segments

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.54 billion, fell short of the estimated $1.59 billion, representing a 2.2% decrease year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $13.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $31.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Dental Segment Sales: $550.4 million, with internal sales decreasing 2.8% year-over-year.
  • Animal Health Segment Sales: $982.4 million, with internal sales declining 2.8% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved by $1.8 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Shareholder Returns: Returned $73.3 million to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases during the first quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 28, 2024, Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its fiscal 2025 first-quarter earnings for the period ending July 27, 2024. Patterson Companies Inc is a dental distributor and wholesaler of consumable products and equipment operating through two business segments, Patterson Dental, and Patterson Animal Health. The company generates maximum revenue from the Animal Health segment and derives almost all of its revenue from the United States.

1828772221091475456.png

Performance Overview

Patterson Companies Inc reported consolidated net sales of $1.54 billion, a decrease of 2.2% compared to the same period last year. Internal sales, adjusted for currency translation and the net impact of an interest rate swap, decreased by 2.8% year-over-year. The reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies Inc was $13.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $31.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted net income, excluding deal amortization, totaled $21.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $38.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Challenges and Impact

The company's performance was significantly impacted by the Change Healthcare cybersecurity attack, which affected the value-added services category in the dental segment. Additionally, lower sales in the companion animal business and the timing of certain corporate expenses contributed to the underperformance. Don Zurbay, President and CEO of Patterson Companies, stated,

Our first quarter results fell short of our expectations, primarily due to the greater than anticipated impact of the Change Healthcare cybersecurity attack on the value-added services category in our dental segment, along with lower sales in our companion animal business and the timing of certain corporate expenses."

Segment Performance

In the Dental segment, reported net sales were $550.4 million, with internal sales decreasing by 2.8% year-over-year. Internal sales of consumables decreased by 2.1%, and equipment sales decreased by 2.4%. The value-added services category saw a 6.7% decline, primarily due to the cybersecurity attack.

In the Animal Health segment, reported net sales were $982.4 million, with internal sales declining by 2.8% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Consumables sales decreased by 3.0%, equipment sales decreased by 3.8%, while value-added services increased by 8.3%.

Financial Metrics and Capital Allocation

During the first quarter, Patterson Companies used $285.0 million of cash from operating activities and collected deferred purchase price receivables of $271.8 million. Free cash flow improved by $1.8 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, returning $23.3 million in cash dividends to shareholders. Additionally, Patterson repurchased approximately $50.0 million of shares, with $450 million of share repurchase authority remaining.

Analysis and Outlook

Patterson Companies Inc's first-quarter results highlight the challenges posed by external factors such as cybersecurity attacks and macroeconomic conditions. The company's strategic focus on cost management and supporting customers with a differentiated value proposition will be crucial in navigating these challenges. Despite the setbacks, Patterson reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 earnings guidance, reflecting confidence in its business strength and competitive positioning.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Patterson Companies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.