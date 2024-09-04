Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Drop Despite Strong Q2 Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -16%) reported impressive Q2 (Jul) results, beating both top and bottom-line expectations. The company saw robust same-store sales growth and raised its FY25 revenue growth outlook. Abercrombie, Hollister, and all geographic regions achieved double-digit comp growth.

Why are shares selling off then? ANF warned of a challenging macroeconomic environment, which will coincide with unfavorable year-over-year comparisons in Q3 (Oct) and Q4 (Jan). Despite raising its FY25 revenue growth outlook by 2-3 points, the company anticipates a significant slowdown compared to the first half of the year. This reflects difficult comparisons and economic uncertainty. Additionally, ANF's projected Q3 operating margins fell below street estimates due to higher-than-expected freight costs. Following a +35% run in the stock since August 5 lows, investors are locking in profits today.

ANF's Q2 performance highlights: EPS surged by 127% year-over-year to $2.50. Revenue grew by 21.2% to $1.13 billion. Same-store sales increased by +18%. Operating margins expanded by 590 basis points to 15.5%.

Brand performance: Abercrombie comps rose by +21%. Hollister posted +15% comps, up from +13% last quarter. The Wedding Shop continued to boost overall comps. Strong back-to-school season benefited Hollister, trickling into Q3.

Geographic performance: Americas: +18% comp growth. EMEA: +17% comp growth. APAC: +21% comp growth.

Future outlook: ANF projects low double-digit revenue growth year-over-year in Q3. FY25 revenue growth forecast increased to +12-13%, up from +10%. Management is optimistic about the holiday shopping season and improving profitability.



ANF's Q2 report was strong, benefiting from appealing brands domestically and internationally. The company has successfully transformed from a basic T-shirt and jeans retailer to one offering a diverse assortment, expanding its age demographic. However, a conservative outlook, with FY25 growth guidance implying around a +7% sales lift in Q4, well below the over +20% jumps in Q1 and Q2, amid an increasingly challenging economic environment, is causing investor concern, leading to today's significant pullback.