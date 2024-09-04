Super Micro Computer Stock Plummets Amid Financial Filing Delay

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Super Micro Computer (SMCI, Financial) stock is experiencing a significant downturn today, plummeting by 26.37% following the announcement of a delay in filing its annual 10-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the fiscal year ended June 30. The stock is now trading at $403.23.

The abrupt drop comes in the wake of Hindenburg Research's critical short report, which accused Super Micro Computer of poor accounting practices. Shortly after, Supermicro announced it would postpone its financial filing to "complete its assessment of the design and operating effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting." This news has spurred substantial sell-offs, although SMCI shares are still up 44.21% year-to-date, with a stock split scheduled for October 1.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the delayed 10-K report, Supermicro affirmed that its previously published quarterly and full-year results on August 6 remain unchanged. However, the market's sharp reaction can be attributed to the timing of this delay coinciding with Hindenburg's critical report.

From a valuation standpoint, SMCI has a price-earnings (PE) ratio of 20.24, a price-to-book (PB) ratio of 4.32, and a trailing twelve months (TTM) earnings per share (EPS) of 19.92. The GF Value of the stock is estimated at $220.89, making the stock significantly overvalued at its current price.

Moreover, Supermicro has shown strong financial strength with an Altman Z-Score of 7.41, indicating low bankruptcy risk. The company’s operating margins are expanding, currently at 8.47%, which is a positive sign for profitability.

However, there are several warning signs. The Beneish M-Score suggests potential financial manipulation, and the Sloan Ratio indicates poor earnings quality. Additionally, the company is facing increasing debt levels, with long-term debt growth of 1,374.3% over the past year.

Looking forward, Supermicro's strong revenue growth of 95% year-over-year and EBITDA growth of 49.8% show robust operational performance. Despite the current dip, the company's fundamentals suggest resilience, although investors should be cautious of the financial reporting concerns highlighted by Hindenburg Research.

While Super Micro Computer (SMCI, Financial) has strong growth and profitability metrics, the recent financial irregularities and stock volatility warrant a careful and more detailed analysis before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.