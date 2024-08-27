On August 27, 2024, Dave Schaeffer, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, as well as a 10% Owner of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial), sold 60,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 4,373,038 shares of the company.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc operates as a multinational internet service provider focused on delivering high-quality internet, Ethernet, and colocation services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations.

Over the past year, Dave Schaeffer has sold a total of 588,191 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 42 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc were trading at $72.82 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 78.90, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 15.88.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $105.80, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69. This suggests that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment decision based on its GF Value.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

