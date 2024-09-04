Waldencast Stock Surges on Strong Q2 Performance

12 minutes ago

Waldencast (WALD, Financial) stock is experiencing a significant increase today. The cosmetics company's share price rose 4.14%, reflecting positive momentum in the market.

Waldencast released its second-quarter results, showcasing impressive sales figures that have fueled investor optimism. The company reported $63.3 million in sales for Q2, marking a 28.2% year-over-year increase. This figure significantly exceeded the average analyst estimate of $58.3 million. Additionally, Waldencast's net loss in Q2 narrowed to $9 million, down from a loss of $23.5 million in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue growth continues to accelerate, propelled by its core brands, Milk Makeup and Obagi Medical. After accounting for the separation of its former Obagi Medical China Business Sales, comparable revenue increased by 25.7% year over year in Q2, up from 21% in Q1. Looking ahead, Waldencast expects its comparable net revenue growth for the second half of the year to surpass the 25.7% growth rate achieved in Q2.

In terms of valuation, Waldencast (WALD, Financial) currently trades at $3.02 per share, with a market capitalization of $371.75 million. Despite the recent gains, the stock has faced significant challenges over the past year, with a year-to-date price decline of 73.22% and a 52-week low of $2.41. The company's Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio stands at 0.59, indicating it is trading below its book value. However, the GF Value indicates that the stock cannot be evaluated currently.

Waldencast's financial health remains a concern, given its Altman Z-score of 0.46, which places it in the distress zone and implies a possibility of bankruptcy within the next two years. Furthermore, the company's revenue per share has been in decline over the past three years, reflecting potential challenges in maintaining growth momentum.

Despite these concerns, management continues to be optimistic, projecting that its non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the second half will exceed the $17.7 million posted in the first half. Management also anticipates an adjusted EBITDA margin in the midteens for the full year.

