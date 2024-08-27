Aug 27, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Albin Kurti - Propel Funeral Partners Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining Propel's FY24 full-year results briefing. First and foremost, I'd like to acknowledge bereaved client families who farewelled loved ones during FY24. I also acknowledge and recognize the hard work and dedication of our staff across Australia and New Zealand. Their professionalism, flexibility, and commitment to providing essential and caring funeral and related services to the communities they serve is greatly appreciated.



Turning to today's presentation. With me are my colleagues, Lilli Gladstone and Fraser Henderson. And together, we'll take you through the presentation lodged with the ASX this morning. In terms of the agenda, I'll summarize the key highlights of FY24, and I'll then provide a brief overview of the business. Lilli will cover the financial results in more detail. Fraser will touch on industry trends and acquisitions. And finally, I'll make some concluding remarks before taking questions.



The three key takeaways from