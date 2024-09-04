Lifevantage Corp (LFVN) Q4 Earnings: EPS of $0.10 Misses Estimates, Revenue Falls Short at $48.9 Million

Lifevantage Corp (LFVN) released its 8-K filing on August 28, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $48.9 million, fell short of estimates of $50.95 million, and down 9.8% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $1.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $4.8 million, flat compared to the same period last year.
  • Annual Revenue: $200.2 million, a decrease of 6.2% year-over-year, slightly below the annual estimate of $202.19 million.
  • Annual Net Income: $2.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, up from $2.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in fiscal 2022.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 1.0 million shares for $6.4 million, maintaining a strong balance sheet with $16.9 million in cash and no debt.
  • Dividend Announcement: Declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per common share, payable on September 17, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Lifevantage Corp is engaged in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skincare products. It offers products such as Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skincare product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Canine Health, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Geographically, its products are sold in the regions of the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Philippines, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

Q4 Fiscal 2024 Performance

For the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, Lifevantage Corp (LFVN, Financial) reported:

  • Revenue of $48.9 million, a decrease of 9.8% from the prior year period, missing the analyst estimate of $50.95 million.
  • Net income per diluted share of $0.10, compared to $0.15 per diluted share a year ago.
  • Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.14, compared to $0.17 a year ago, missing the analyst estimate of $0.21.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million, flat compared to a year ago.

1828893784864354304.png

Fiscal Year 2024 Performance

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, Lifevantage Corp (LFVN, Financial) reported:

  • Revenue of $200.2 million, a decrease of 6.2% from the prior year, missing the annual estimate of $202.19 million.
  • Net income per diluted share of $0.23, compared to $0.20 in fiscal 2023.
  • Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.59, compared to $0.24 in fiscal 2023, beating the annual estimate of $0.55.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 44.7% to $17.0 million.
  • Repurchased 1.0 million shares for $6.4 million.
  • Strong balance sheet with $16.9 million of cash and no debt.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023
Revenue $48.9M $54.2M $200.2M $213.4M
Net Income per Diluted Share $0.10 $0.15 $0.23 $0.20
Adjusted EPS $0.14 $0.17 $0.59 $0.24
Adjusted EBITDA $4.8M $4.8M $17.0M $11.7M

Analysis and Commentary

Lifevantage Corp (LFVN, Financial) faced significant challenges in Q4 and FY 2024, primarily due to a decrease in revenue across its key markets. The revenue decline of 9.8% in Q4 and 6.2% for the full fiscal year was attributed to negative impacts from foreign currency fluctuations and decreased sales in both the Americas and Asia/Pacific & Europe regions.

Despite these challenges, the company managed to improve its profitability metrics. Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA showed positive growth, indicating effective cost management and operational efficiency. The company's strong balance sheet, with $16.9 million in cash and no debt, further underscores its financial stability.

"Our focus on operational excellence enabled us to again deliver higher year-over-year profitability despite top-line headwinds due to challenging macro conditions," said Steve Fife, President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeVantage.

Conclusion

Lifevantage Corp (LFVN, Financial) demonstrated resilience in a challenging fiscal year, managing to improve profitability metrics despite a decline in revenue. The company's strategic focus on operational efficiency and cost management has positioned it well for future growth. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching the upcoming U.S. launch of the new weight management system in October, which could potentially drive future revenue growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lifevantage Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.