NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Q2 FY25 Earnings: Revenue Soars to $30 Billion, GAAP EPS at $0.67, Both Beating Estimates

Strong Performance Driven by Data Center Revenue

55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $30.0 billion, up 15% from Q1 and up 122% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $28.68 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.67, up 12% from Q1 and up 168% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $16.6 billion, up 12% from Q1 and up 168% year-over-year.
  • Data Center Revenue: $26.3 billion, up 16% from Q1 and up 154% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 75.1%, down 3.3 percentage points from Q1 but up 5.0 percentage points year-over-year.
  • Shareholder Returns: $15.4 billion returned to shareholders in the first half of fiscal 2025 through share repurchases and cash dividends.
  • Stock Split: Completed a ten-for-one forward stock split on June 7, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 28, 2024, NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing record-breaking financial results. The company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.0 billion, a 15% increase from the previous quarter and a staggering 122% rise from the same period last year. This performance significantly exceeded analyst estimates, which projected revenue of $28.68 billion. The GAAP earnings per diluted share stood at $0.67, surpassing the estimated $0.58.

1828898068934848512.png

Company Overview

NVIDIA is a leading developer of graphics processing units (GPUs), initially known for enhancing gaming experiences on PCs. Over time, GPUs have become crucial in artificial intelligence (AI) applications. NVIDIA not only offers AI GPUs but also provides a software platform, Cuda, for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions to manage complex workloads efficiently.

Performance and Challenges

NVIDIA's Q2 FY25 performance highlights the company's robust growth, driven primarily by its Data Center segment, which reported a record revenue of $26.3 billion, up 16% from the previous quarter and 154% year-over-year. This growth underscores the increasing demand for AI and accelerated computing solutions. However, the company faces challenges such as maintaining its gross margin, which decreased by 3.3 percentage points from the previous quarter to 75.1%.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the semiconductor industry, where innovation and scalability are critical. NVIDIA's operating income for Q2 FY25 was $18.64 billion, a 10% increase from the previous quarter and a 174% rise from the same period last year. The net income also saw a significant boost, reaching $16.60 billion, up 12% from the previous quarter and 168% year-over-year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 FY25 Q1 FY25 Q2 FY24 Q/Q Y/Y
Revenue ($ millions) 30,040 26,044 13,507 Up 15% Up 122%
Gross Margin (%) 75.1 78.4 70.1 Down 3.3 pts Up 5.0 pts
Operating Income ($ millions) 18,642 16,909 6,800 Up 10% Up 174%
Net Income ($ millions) 16,599 14,881 6,188 Up 12% Up 168%
Diluted EPS ($) 0.67 0.60 0.25 Up 12% Up 168%

Commentary and Analysis

“Hopper demand remains strong, and the anticipation for Blackwell is incredible,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “NVIDIA achieved record revenues as global data centers are in full throttle to modernize the entire computing stack with accelerated computing and generative AI.”

NVIDIA's strategic focus on AI and data center solutions has paid off, as evidenced by the record revenues and strong demand for its products. The company's ability to innovate and scale its offerings positions it well in the competitive semiconductor industry. However, the slight decline in gross margin indicates potential cost pressures that need to be managed carefully.

Outlook

Looking ahead, NVIDIA projects Q3 FY25 revenue to be approximately $32.5 billion, plus or minus 2%. The company expects GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins to be around 74.4% and 75.0%, respectively. This optimistic outlook reflects NVIDIA's confidence in sustaining its growth trajectory, driven by continued demand for AI and accelerated computing solutions.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NVIDIA Corp for further details.

